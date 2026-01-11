CCM draws flak anew

THE 2026 Cebu City Marathon (CCM) was again met with a chorus of complaints on Sunday, Jan. 11, as disorganized medal distribution overshadowed the performances of 12,000 participants.

Despite earlier promises of an improved experience, runners booed organizers during the post-race program. The backlash centered on a delay that saw medals distributed only at 7 a.m., forcing many early finishers to wait for hours. Standard marathon protocol typically ensures runners receive medals immediately upon crossing the finish line.

John Pages of the Cebu Executive Runners Club, the event organizer, told SunStar Cebu via text message that the group has yet to issue an official statement.

The chaos comes as a blow to the event’s reputation. In a press conference in July 2025, Pages reportedly assured participants they could “expect a smoother, improved Cebu Marathon” and committed to addressing previous years’ concerns.

This year’s race held added weight as it is now Association of International Marathons and Distance Races certified, meaning runners can use their times to qualify for major global marathons.

The CCM reached a milestone in international participation, welcoming athletes from 47 countries — including Japan, Spain and Brazil — among the field of runners. Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival was also present to signal the official gun start at 12 a.m.

The 42K route offered participants a scenic tour of the city’s historical landmarks. Runners passed through the Cebu South Coastal Road tunnel, the Provincial Capitol building, the Fuente Osmeña Circle and the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

Logistics gaps

Frustrated participants took to Facebook to vent. One Austrian national said he flew across two continents only to go back home “medalless.” Another runner jokingly suggested that medals should be handed out along with the race kits to avoid future delays.

“Welcome pa mo og runners outside Cebu unya wala ninyo na tarong og organize inyong run. Pakauwaw lang mo (You even welcomed runners from outside Cebu, yet you didn’t properly organize your run. You just embarrassed yourselves),” one participant commented during the CCM awarding livestream.

While some runners praised improvements in hydration stations and the presence of police along the route, food logistics remained inconsistent.

While 42K and 21K runners were treated to “Chickenjoy” meals, many received a substitute pack of boiled eggs, longganisa, puso, and banana after supplies ran out.

“It depends,” said 42K runner Rhendon Arcilla when asked if he would return next year. Despite setting a personal record, he described the experience as

“makatagam” (regrettable).

Kenyan dominance

Meanwhile, Eric Chepsiror of Kenya claimed the 42K male title with a time of 2:30:53, edging out 2025 champion Florendo Lapiz (2:32:46) and fellow Kenyan Luka Lagat (2:32:46).

In the women’s 42K category, Artjoy Torregosa successfully defended her title with a 2:53:17 clocking. Lizane Abella finished in 3:13:33 to place second and April Joy Alampayan completed the podium with a time of 3:16:06.

Other results: 21K Male - Daniel Boiwo (1:09:00), Richard Salaño (1:10:09), Rogen Aguirre (1:11:04); 21K Female - Michelle Zamora (1:25:47), Jessa Mae Roda (1:27:50), Pia Englyst (1:29:51).

10K Male - Mark Mahinay (32:32), Stephine Delariarte (33:13), Mark Gumaya (33:54); 10K Female - Edna Magtubo (38:31), Asia Paraase (41:07), Jeanly Mata (44:03).

5K Male - Dhem Aj Monton (15:07), Noli Torre (15:15), Kharl Francis Hubag (15:34); 5K Female - Jasrain Mizzy Noval (19:43), Reilizha Kendra Cabiles (19:56), Laarne Dinoy (20:04).