CCMC construction, P700M deal changes loom

POSSIBLE changes to the Cebu City Medical Center’s (CCMC) civil works plan, including realignment of the P700 million contract, loomed after an independent review flagged issues in the long-delayed hospital project.

Mayor Nestor Archival, in a press conference on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, said he will be reviewing the recommendations and reports made by several engineering and architect associations over the CCMC in the first week of October.

Archival said the findings could lead to the realignment of the existing P700-million contract for CCMC.

Currently, there are no ongoing civil works in CCMC.

The P700 million contract, which was awarded to Dakay Construction and Development Corp. (DCDC) in December 2024, has not started yet and will depend on the outcome of the independent review.

DCDC was supposed to work on the fifth phase of the construction, which covers the completion of interior partitions on the third to fifth floors.

Mayor’s concerns

Archival explained that some phases of the CCMC construction appear complete “on paper,” however, inspections showed otherwise.

He recommended a phased construction approach to finish the project.

For example, according to Archival, the city could complete the fourth floor, the workers could then gradually transfer operations from the lower levels.

Archival earlier explained the need to secure “as-built” plans, as these are essential for assessing the 10-storey CCMC construction project that has involved at least four different contractors and four different construction phases .

The as-built plans allow the continuity of the project in terms of technical specification despite changing contractors, Archival said.

Currently, only three floors of the planned 10-story building are operational; the fourth through seventh floors lack interior partitions, while the eighth through 10th floors have yet to be constructed. / EHP