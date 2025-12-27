CCMC construction to restart in January

A CITY’S heart is often measured by its ability to care for its most vulnerable, yet for Cebu City, that pulse has been thumping unevenly for years. The Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) has become more than just a construction site; it is a symbol of the friction between ambitious public health goals and the grueling reality of administrative and structural setbacks.

As work prepares to resume, the project highlights a critical tension: Can a government bridge the gap between a “vision for health” and a mounting pile of structural defects and financial deficits?

Resumption of a delayed vision

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival recently announced that construction on the long-delayed CCMC is set to resume in the first week of January. The decision follows a six-month audit conducted alongside the City Council to identify missing elements and structural requirements. The administration aims to have portions of the hospital usable by late 2026, with the eighth floor fully operational by December 2026.

The shadow of structural and administrative setbacks

The road to a finished CCMC has been blocked by a decade of complications that transcend simple funding issues. This is not merely a story of building a hospital, but of rectifying the ghost of past mistakes.

Structural Defects: Volunteer engineers previously flagged P400 million worth of defects inherited from earlier phases. These must be repaired before the building is even safe for new work.

Funding Gaps: An additional P1.1 billion is now required to address these deficiencies and finish the remaining phases.

Planning Paralysis: Progress has historically been stalled by missing engineering plans, prolonged bidding processes for Phase 5 and a lack of a comprehensive timetable from the Department of Engineering and Public Works.

These factors, compounded by shifting leadership across multiple administrations, have pushed the projected date for full operations as far back as 2028.

Why the delay matters to the public

When a public hospital remains a construction site, the cost is measured in more than just pesos — it is measured in accessibility. Currently, the City must heavily subsidize CCMC because the facility is not yet equipped to be self-sustaining.

While the City has funneled over P1 billion into the project, the hospital only generates about P300 million in Philhealth reimbursements. This creates a cycle where City funds, which could be used for other services, are instead tied up in maintaining a partially operational building. For the average citizen, the completion of CCMC means a shift from a subsidized, struggling clinic to a fully functional, self-sustaining medical institution.

Challenges in hospital financing

The fiscal health of the hospital is as fragile as its physical structure. Mayor Archival noted that maximizing Philhealth utilization is the key to reducing the City’s financial burden.

To solve this, the City plans to expand Philhealth access at the grassroots level. “With Philhealth, we are hoping that next year we can establish Philhealth stations in barangay health centers,” Archival said. Currently, only five of the city’s 80 barangays are accredited, a number the mayor hopes to increase to at least 40 to help stabilize the healthcare system’s revenue.

Voices on the ground

The administration is framing this push as a unified effort between the executive branch, the council and the academic community.

Mayor Nestor Archival: “This is our vision when it comes to health... Now that we’ve identified the deficiencies, we are set to start construction.”

Academic Support: Audrey Garganera, dean of the Cebu Technical University–CCMC College of Nursing, recently led a delegation of deans from major universities (including University of San Carlos, University of San Jose- Recoletos and University of Cebu) to sign a memorandum of agreement. This partnership allows nursing students to augment the City’s healthcare manpower, providing “hands-on clinical and community experience” while the City awaits the hospital’s completion.

What happened

Construction was stalled due to a six-month audit intended to quantify structural defects and missing plans. The City has now moved to restart the process following the identification of P400 million in necessary rectifications.

Why is it important

The CCMC is the primary health safety net for Cebu City. Its incompletion forces the City to spend hundreds of millions in subsidies that the hospital could otherwise generate itself through Philhealth reimbursements if it were fully operational.

How does it connect to larger issues

The CCMC saga reflects a broader national struggle with “white elephant” projects — infrastructure that remains unfinished due to changing political administrations and poor initial oversight. It also highlights the critical need for Philhealth reform and accreditation at the local level to ensure municipal hospitals don’t drain City coffers.

What is next

The immediate focus is the January restart. Observers will be watching to see if the City can meet its October milestone for partial use. Long-term, the success of the project hinges on whether the City can successfully accredit more barangay health centers and if the new construction can finally overcome the structural “deficiencies” that have haunted the site for years.

The coming year will determine if CCMC remains a cautionary tale of urban planning or finally becomes the pillar of health the City was promised. / CAV