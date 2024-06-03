CCMC gets MRI, dialysis center

RESIDENTS in Cebu City needing dialysis treatment or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) now have more options on where to go, as the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) now offers the two services.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced the availability of these services at the city-run facility during the flag-raising ceremony on

Monday, June 3, 2024.

Garcia said this gives the residents an option to no longer go to private hospitals in the city.

CCMC opened its MRI on April 4 after getting a license to operate from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Additionally, Garcia said CCMC has now established its own dialysis center, as well as a computer tomography scan, a laparoscopic machine, and an additional

X-ray machine.

Garcia said the availability of the new services will benefit not only the residents, but also the City Government since this would also mean the City can save with its City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program (Champ).

“Jojo (Lingaolingao) would be happy because charges (for these services) if charged under Champ and availed from private hospitals would be expensive. So, very good, we already have our own MRI,”

said Garcia.

Lingaolingao heads the City’s Champ.

Meanwhile, three medical training programs of CCMC have now acquired accreditation by their respective boards, including a three-year accreditation for the Department of Internal Medicine and Department of Pediatrics and a five-year accreditation for the Department of Surgery. / JJL