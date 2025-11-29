CCMC invests P38M in new equipment

THE Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) has purchased three new surgical machines worth about P38 million as the city-run hospital continues struggling with increasing patient demand and aging medical equipment.

In a Facebook post, Cebu City News reported that the acquisition, consisting of new laparoscopic, mechanical, and anesthesia units, was presented on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, amid the still-unfinished state of the CCMC building and recurring concerns from patients about long waiting times for operations.

Mayor Nestor Archival inspected the new units together with hospital officials, calling the upgrade “necessary” as CCMC ramps up its free surgical services for indigent patients.

Hospital Administrator Kenneth Siasar said the purchase was prompted by the deteriorating condition of CCMC’s existing anesthesia machine, which had shown signs of malfunction. This raised concerns about surgical safety and the hospital’s capacity to keep up with its caseload.

Siasar admitted that despite the new machines, the hospital still faces structural and operational gaps, including the incomplete upper floors of the facility and persistent staffing limitations.

He urged nurses to actively report problems so management can respond quickly.

Chief Surgery Resident Dr. Stephanie Pangilinan said CCMC surgeons continue to perform free procedures for patients who cannot afford care elsewhere.

She said the new equipment would help the hospital keep pace with the rising number of patients requiring gallbladder, hernia, breast, and appendectomy operations.

“We encourage patients who need surgery but cannot afford to pay— CCMC will provide what we can,” she said.

Medical Director Dr. Anton Oliver Reposar highlighted that although CCMC is a government hospital, it now uses the same level of medical equipment found in private hospitals like Chong Hua and Cebu Doctors.

The key difference, he said, is that CCMC patients receive the same quality of care without the financial burden from admission until discharge.

Aside from upgrading equipment, Siasar encouraged CCMC nurses to continually improve the quality of service they provide and to communicate any concerns or complaints so these can be addressed immediately.

Archival reiterated that the City is committed to finish CCMC’s construction. He said the P690 million previously approved under past administrations has been earmarked to complete floors 4 to 7.

The City will still need more funds to finish interior works and the roof deck before the facility can become fully operational.

Archival said the City aims to move toward a zero-billing system in line with national efforts to expand healthcare subsidies for poor families.

Health services remain one of the mayor’s stated priorities, along with education, traffic, flooding, and garbage management. / CAV