CCMC work resumes: Archival pushes to end bed-sharing ordeal

AFTER months of silence, construction work has finally resumed at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC). On Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, Mayor Nestor Archival officially restarted the project, calling it a critical move to solve the city’s severe hospital congestion.

For many patients, this development offers hope that the days of sharing a single bed with two other people may soon be over.

Fulfilling a promise

Mayor Archival led the ceremonial start of Phase 5, which focuses on completing the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh floors of the hospital. Dakay Construction is handling the project, with construction targeted to finish by December 2026. If all goes to plan, full operations are expected by February 2027.

“This is a campaign promise. People are asking, ‘Where is it?’ It has been six months and nothing has moved. Now it’s time to start,” Archival said. “Even if it’s late, what’s important is that it’s there.”

A focused plan

To prevent further delays and rising costs, the city has adjusted the original plan. Mayor Archival revealed they will no longer build the eighth to tenth floors. Instead, the administration will focus entirely on opening the fourth to seventh floors to meet immediate healthcare needs.

The budget for this phase is P700 million. While the mayor intends to ask for national funding, the city is using available funds right now to keep the work moving. A dedicated team from the City Government will closely monitor progress.

Assessments also show that repairs are needed in the basement and the first three floors, which could cost an additional P400 million.

Relieving overcrowding

The main goal of this project is to create more space for the sick. Currently, the CCMC can only handle about 150 beds. This shortage forces up to three patients to share one bed at a time. Once the new floors are finished, the hospital’s capacity is expected to jump to approximately 400 beds.

Mayor Archival pointed out that over 50 percent of current admissions are for primary cases, such as fever and diarrhea. This crowds out patients with serious illnesses, who often have to be sent to private hospitals or the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

“This is not sustainable. Primary cases are filling up the hospital, while patients with more serious conditions are the ones being referred out," he said.

Waiting for equipment

The building itself is the key to unlocking better medical tools. The city is coordinating with the Department of Health (DOH) for vital equipment, including MRI, X-ray, and dialysis machines. However, the DOH cannot release the aid until the rooms are ready.

“DOH told us this is a very important stage in strengthening our healthcare system. They have the budget, but they cannot release it because we don’t yet have a place to put the equipment,” Archival explained.

The city began requesting this assistance back in December 2025.

Better care

Beyond CCMC, the administration is working to improve health services elsewhere. The second floor of the Guba District Hospital, funded by the DOH, is currently being built and is expected to be finished by the end of 2026.

The mayor also emphasized strengthening barangay health centers. By handling simpler cases there, the city hopes to reduce crowds at major hospitals.

The CCMC project was first launched in 2015 to replace the building destroyed by the 2013 earthquake. After years of stalled contracts and technical delays, the resumption of work marks a renewed effort to finally deliver the healthcare facility the city needs.