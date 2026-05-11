CCPO arrests 193 in anti-crime campaign

POLICE arrested 193 people in Cebu City from May 1 to 10, 2026, as the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) sustained its anti-crime campaign while helping secure the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

Data released by the CCPO showed that the arrests were made despite the deployment of police personnel for summit-related security operations.

CCPO Director Col. George Ylanan said they did not abandon their campaign against criminality even as other police offices focused on security preparations in Lapu-Lapu City.

The CCPO conducted 90 anti-illegal drug operations during the 10-day period, leading to the arrest of 90 drug personalities.

It also seized 183.36 grams of suspected shabu worth about P1.2 million.

In its campaign against illegal gambling, the CCPO conducted 41 operations, arrested 76 people and confiscated P10,282 in gambling money.

Police also recovered 14 loose firearms and arrested 14 suspects during the same period.

The CCPO also intensified its campaign against wanted persons, arresting 13 people with pending warrants. One of them was identified as a most wanted person.

Ylanan said Cebu City Government personnel joined police in every anti-crime operation.

During the same period, City Hall issued 1,339 citation tickets to people who violated local ordinances.

The CCPO recorded no incidents during the Asean summit, which police attributed to the continuing anti-crime campaign. / AYB