CCPO chief Dalogdog leads Criminologists Vs. Rehab-Sci in PBL

The Criminologists handily defeated the Rehab-Sci Basketball, 80-59, in the Professionals Basketball League Season 3 last April 7 at the House of Rapha Sports Center in Cebu City.

The Criminologists, led by Cebu City Police Office Director Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, asserted their might in the second half to author the easy win. Lovell Barrida had 21 points and seven rebounds, while Dalogdog had 20 points, highlighted by four makes from three-point land.

Keno Labus added 12 points and 13 rebounds in only 11 minutes of action.

In other games, the Kwentadors slipped past Medisina, 58-56. Carlito Lao-as topscored for the Kwentadors with 13 points and five rebounds, while Vienson Romero added 12. Sidney Metante contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the IBP Cebu Select overcame the Maestros, 63-59. Kendrick Siao led the way for the lawyers, with 17 points, nine boards, three assists and two steals. Veterans Richard Bauzon and Eduard Bauzon chipped in 15 and 10 points, respectively. / JNP