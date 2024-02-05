CCPO chief orders review of CCTV footages to identify hit-and-run driver

(I’m calling on the car owner to surrender because he will still be identified through the CCTV cameras installed there. We'll just enhance the video to make the plate number visible.)

A fruit vendor (real name withheld for security purposes) reported that she heard a car siren in the distance and assumed it was an ambulance.

She said she was taken aback by a loud thud and turned to see the motorbike rider, who had been struck by an SUV bearing the warning "For Official Use Only" on its side, lying on the pavement, trembling.

The SUV did not stop and continued running toward Juana Osmeña Street.

"Sa layo pa naka dungog gyud kog naay nag wangwang nga sakyanan, abi nako’g ambulance. Karon pag duol na, naay ni paka sa akung luyo. Nilingi ko sa naay nipaka, sus naa may motor nga natumba nya naay tawo nga nag higda sa karsada, nya ang naka bangga niya ni diretso lang padagan paingun sa Baseline. Naay For Official Use Only sa ubos sa sakyanan," Lisa said.

(From a distance, I heard a car siren which I thought was an ambulance, but when it came near me, there was a loud thud. I turned to see what was happening. A motorcycle had fallen, and there was a person lying on the road and the offender drove straight towards Baseline. The car had “For Official Use Only’ markings.)

She said the SUV had a green plate, but she was unable to recall its number.

Rafter said they had already gathered information about the culprit, but this is still subject to verification.

The mother of the victim is demanding justice for her son's passing and is looking forward to the culprit being apprehended and prosecuted as soon as possible.

Based on the CCTV footage from a car store, the motorcycle and the SUV are seen racing each other beside the Redemptorist church, while a mass was being held. (AYB, TPT)