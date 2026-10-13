CCPO chief orders VIP treatment for all complainants

CEBU City Police Office (CCPO) chief Police Colonel Ricky Sumalde has issued a strict order directing desk officers at all 13 police stations in Cebu City to treat everyone seeking police assistance as a Very Important Person (VIP).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, CCPO deputy city director for operations, said Sumalde summoned all desk officers to his office to inform them that no one seeking assistance at their police stations should be turned away.

This includes treating complainants with courtesy and respect and providing good service to everyone seeking police assistance, whether by telephone or in person.

They were reminded that they serve as the first point of contact between the police and the public. Their attitude and behavior are therefore important in strengthening public trust and confidence in the organization.

“Kini nga kamandoan actually this is a reiteration of PNP policies already because naa naman tay in place nga polisiya ani, gusto lang i-remind sa atoang City Director nga kung naay moadto sa police station dapat atung hatagan og full attention, atung I make sure nga ma aksyonan ang ilang complaint, unya very important also gi emphasized sa atung Dity Director nga atoa silang atubangon in a very professional way in a courteous manner,” Pelare said.

(This order is actually a reiteration of existing PNP policies because we already have policies in place regarding this. Our City Director just wants to remind us that when someone goes to a police station, we should give them our full attention and make sure their complaint is acted upon. It was also emphasized by our City Director that we should deal with them in a very professional and courteous manner.)

Pelare added that officers must listen to individuals seeking assistance to determine how the police can help them, while showing courtesy, patience and genuine concern.

However, if a complaint does not fall under the jurisdiction of a particular police station, officers must still attend to the complainant by guiding them to the appropriate police unit and explaining where they should seek assistance.

The complaint must be properly referred, either by accompanying the complainant or calling the appropriate office, rather than turning them away.

“Para nga ang tawo nga naay problema nanginahanglan og tabang sa polis ma assure nga ang PNP or ang Cebu City Police Office will be there to help their problems,” Pelare added.

(This is so that people who have problems and need police assistance can be assured that the PNP or the Cebu City Police Office will be there to help address their problems.)

Pelare acknowledged that Sumalde had received complaints from individuals who were dissatisfied with how desk officers treated them, prompting the city police chief to remind officers of their responsibilities.

No complainant should be discriminated against regardless of their social or economic status. Whether rich or poor, everyone must be treated equally.

The Cebu City police leadership warned that officers who fail to comply with the order will be investigated and, if the complaints are proven true, will face administrative charges. (AYB)