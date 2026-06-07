CCPO deploys over 100 police personnel for school opening security

TIGHT security measures will be implemented by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) as classes resume Monday, June 8, 2026, in all public schools across Cebu City.

The CCPO has identified major schools that will receive increased police presence due to the influx of new elementary and secondary students, to ensure the safety and security of both students and teachers.

More than 100 police personnel will be deployed near schools, along major roads, pedestrian crossings, terminals, and other key areas to maintain peace, order, and public safety.

Police Colonel George Ylanan, director of the Cebu City Police Office, instructed deployed personnel not only to provide security but also to assist commuters in finding safe transportation and to enhance police visibility.

The CCPO is also coordinating with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and other government agencies to address traffic concerns, public safety, emergency response, and crime prevention efforts.

Aside from police officers, other law enforcement partners, force multipliers, traffic personnel, barangay officials, and volunteers will also assist in ensuring a smooth and peaceful first week of classes.

Ylanan said their primary concern is the safety of students and teachers, emphasizing the importance of police visibility, inter-agency coordination, and community cooperation in ensuring school security. (AYB)