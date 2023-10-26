CCPO: Election security forces no longer report to work on Undas

TWO sets of police officers from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will work on Election Day on October 30, 2023 and on All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on November 1 and 2, or more commonly known as Undas by Filipinos.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, information officer and deputy city director for operations of the (CCPO), that those who will work during the election will no longer be assigned in cemeteries starting on October 31 until November 2.

Rafter explained that a police official might no longer be useful after the election because he will already be exhausted from guarding the election, which is anticipated to last until dawn for the counting of votes.

"Ato nang gi-reserve ang atung mga police nga mag-duty og petsa uno kay syempre kadtong mga nag duty anang election labi nag maabtan og kaadlawon dili pud nato nga i-deploy dayon kase dili naman pud na effective," Rafter said.

(We have reserved our police officers for November 1 since those working on election day will be on duty until daybreak, and we won't be able to utilize them right away because they won't be effective).

Currently, there are 21 cemeteries in Cebu City, of which 13 are in the mountain barangays, while eight in the city itself, but only five of them will be given special attention in terms of security, namely, Calamba, Carreta, Pardo, Queen City Garden, and the Chinese cemetery.

The CCPO is also preparing for a long vacation because they believe many people will go to the province and leave their homes after the election to visit their loved ones in the cemeteries.

Because of this, the police will coordinate with the barangay tanods to assist them in roving the subdivisions and other residential areas to prevent burglary.