CCPO gears up for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo security

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is now getting ready to deploy police personnel to provide security for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024, which is slated on August 25 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, the deputy city director for operation of the CCPO, they had already met with the Cebu Provincial Government officials at the Capitol to discuss their security preparations for the festival.

According to Macatangay, aside from the city’s more than 1,000 police officers, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) will also be deploying additional officers to bolster security.

She did, however, guarantee that police visibility in the streets will remain in effect to deter crimes.

“If I’m right, there are around mga dili manaog sa 1,300 ka mga police officers nga ipakatap all throughout sa Cebu City,” Macatangay said.

The CCPO will also deploy police personnel in the billeting quarters of Pasigarbo contingents to ensure their safety. (AYB, TPT)