CCPO, Grab, Move It launch community outreach

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Grab and Move It launched a joint community outreach campaign in Barangay Kamputhaw on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, to support children, provide social assistance and strengthen community-based crime prevention.

Held at the Purok 8 Gymnasium, the activity brought together police officials, corporate representatives, local government officials and community members.

The initiative was organized by the CCPO’s City Community Affairs and Development Unit (CCADU), led by acting chief Police Major Marvin Fegarido, in partnership with Grab Visayas and Move It Visayas.

Operating under CCPO acting city director Police Col. Ricky Sumalde, the outreach aimed to address the needs of children in urban communities while strengthening police-community partnerships to promote public safety.

Fegarido said sustained cooperation among government agencies, police, private companies and residents was essential to effective public service and long-term community safety.

“Sustained collaboration among the police force, local government units, the private sector, and the community is vital in delivering meaningful and highly responsive public service,” Fegarido said.

He added that initiatives supporting children could address their immediate needs while creating opportunities for a better future and strengthening public trust in the Philippine National Police.

Grab Visayas regional manager Kyna Cheu Ong said the company was committed to supporting grassroots development and working with law enforcement to improve community welfare.

“Our company maintains an unwavering commitment to supporting local communities through impactful, meaningful initiatives,” Ong said.

She said the partnership reflected the private sector’s responsibility to help improve the lives and livelihoods of communities across the region.

Barangay Kamputhaw Chairperson Jessica Cadungog thanked the CCPO, Grab, Move It and other partners for choosing the barangay as a beneficiary of the outreach.

She said the initiative provided direct assistance to children and underprivileged families in the community.

The activity also highlighted local security concerns, including illegal drugs and urban crime.

Police Major Gerald Casalme, commander of Abellana Police Station 2, which has jurisdiction over Barangay Kamputhaw, said public cooperation was crucial in addressing criminality and illegal drug networks.

“Stronger police-community partnerships are absolutely indispensable when it comes to addressing criminality and illegal drugs in our neighborhoods,” Casalme said.

Cebu City Councilor Harold Go, meanwhile, said the city government would continue supporting law enforcement and community-based programs promoting public safety and creating opportunities for children and families.

Also present were Grab head of deliveries Josh Ong, Grab public affairs manager Malou Inocando-Tabar and Move It head of transport Rafi Lipardo, along with police personnel, community volunteers and neighborhood association members.

The CCPO said similar outreach activities would be conducted in other Cebu City barangays to strengthen community ties, build public trust and promote safer neighborhoods. / ABC