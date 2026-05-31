CCPO nabs 18 vendors for obstructing traffic

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) rounded up 18 vendors selling powdered detergent af ter they were earlier warned by Mayor Nestor Archival not to conduct their activities on the roadside because these were causing traffic problems on Sat urday, May 30, 2026. Following instructions from CCPO Director Col. George Ylanan, police officers brought the vendors to the CCPO headquarters to un dergo investigation. The CCPO had earlier re ceived several complaints about the group’s selling activities. Complainants said the vendors allegedly forced people to buy their products once these were already placed in the hands of potential buyers. Members of the Tactical Motor cycle Riding Unit eventually inter cepted the 18 vendors along Goror do Ave. near JY Square in Lahug.

They were brought to the CCPO headquarters for interview, validation, documentation and verification of their identities. Ylanan confronted the ven dors and explained that selling along the road was improper be cause it caused traffic problems. Police initially issued only a warning to the vendors, but their records were documented by the CCPO before they were turned over to Barangay Lahug and the Mabolo Police Station. / AYB