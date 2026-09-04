CCPO orders deeper probe into death of man found in Sudlon 1

THE man who was found dead in Sitio Morga, Barangay Sudlon 1, a mountainous area in Cebu City, at 2:05 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2026, has been identified.

The Cebu City Police Office chief ordered his personnel to solve the crime.

Police Colonel Ricky Sumalde, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, ordered his personnel to deepen the investigation and arrest the suspect as soon as possible.

Sumalde added that they will coordinate with the Cebu Police Provincial Office following the reported abduction in the town of Consolacion that morning, before the victim’s body was found.

The victim’s family earlier identified him as Leo Leaño, 57, a resident of Barangay Nangka, Consolacion, Cebu.

The CCPO and CPPO will conduct a joint investigation into the case after they learned of and traced the location of a vehicle that may have been used by the suspect in the crime.

The CCPO assured that they will gather all the evidence needed to strengthen the case they will file against the suspect.

Sumalde assured Cebuanos that the police will conduct a swift and orderly investigation to provide justice to the victim and his family. (AYB)