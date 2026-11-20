THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has ordered the Labangon Police Station to investigate an attack on a student in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, after footage of the incident spread on social media.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, two teenagers in black T-shirts punched a student in a white uniform as others watched.

Footage shows the student taking a punch to the face before the two youths walk away. Initial reports indicate the student suffered facial bruising.

To identify those involved, the CCPO urged Labangon investigators to work with Barangay Tisa officials and the student’s school.

Investigators will also look into whether the two youths belong to a group.

City police said they would increase patrols outside schools across Cebu City to help prevent assaults and fights among young people. / AYB