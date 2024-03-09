CCPO prepares for Holy Week, warns travelers not to leave homes unattended

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is once again getting ready to provide security for the Holy Week activities in the Catholic churches where devotees congregate, same as they did in the past years.

The police also reminded the people to have someone keep an eye on their houses if they take a trip to their hometowns and never share their travel itinerary on social media.

The CCPO's deputy city director for operations, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, said they have a list of churches and other sites where religious events would take place and where police officers will be stationed.

Among these is the Celestial Garden in Sitio Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, where Catholics swarm to perform the Stations of the Cross.

"Kadtong mga templates nato nga gi practice last year and the previous years pa gyud is the same also nga among ibutang karong although there will be some innovation but definitely, the innovation is the improvement of services," Rafter emphasized.

(The templates we practiced last year and in the previous years are the same ones we will use this year; while there will be some innovation, it will undoubtedly be in the form of improved services.)

According to Rafter, CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog has given an instruction to maintain strict security at the Celestial Garden.

Rafter revealed that beginning on March 25, Holy Monday, roving police officers will be stationed at every church to keep an eye on the Visita Iglesia.

The CCPO will also set up police assistance stations at bus terminals and ports since they expect a surge of both domestic and foreign tourists to visit Cebu City.

They will also provide tourists with safety advice on how to enjoy a worry-free trip to Cebu City and the province.

In addition to Cebu City's churches and other places of worship, they will also guard the shopping centers.

The Tourist Police have been instructed to bolster their presence at popular tourist spots in the city, including Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, Fort San Pedro and in the mountains.

Even though they did not receive any security threat from the intelligence community, the police requested the public's help in monitoring their surroundings in order to avoid becoming victims of criminal activity. (AYB, TPT)