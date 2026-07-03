CCPO probes source of shooting threat vs Cebu City school

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is continuing its investigation into the school shooting threat reported at Cebu Eastern College along Leon Kilat Street, Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City, on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Police Colonel Ricky Sumalde, officer in charge of the CCPO, said he has directed investigators to coordinate with the Philippine National Police Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 7, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and other intelligence units to identify the person behind the threat.

Sumalde said that after authorities confirmed there was no danger to students, teachers, and school personnel, he ordered an increased police presence in schools across Cebu City.

He also instructed officers assigned to police visibility operations to conduct regular patrols around schools and ensure the safety of students.

"We continue to coordinate with different agencies like the Cyber Crime Unit, the NBI, and our intelligence operatives," Sumalde said.

Sumalde urged the public not to treat online threats as a joke, warning that posting such messages on social media only causes fear and alarm.

He advised anyone experiencing problems to seek assistance from the nearest police station so authorities can immediately provide help.

The incident stemmed from a report received by Carbon Police Station 5 regarding a threat against the school.

In response, the CCPO deployed personnel, together with members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Swat team, Traffic Management and Road Safety Unit (TMRU), the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), Barangay Pahina Central Public Safety Officers (BPSO), and school authorities.

Authorities immediately conducted a security inspection and assessment of the entire campus to check for suspicious objects, including possible explosives.

Students, teachers, faculty members, and school employees were evacuated while authorities searched the campus.

The inspection found no suspicious items, and authorities declared the campus safe. (AYB)