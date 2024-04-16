CCPO reactivates police units to focus on shooting and robbery cases

THE abolished units of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Theft and Robbery Section and Homicide, will be reactivated on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, with new titles Crime Against Property and Crime Against Person, respectively.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, crimes can be immediately resolved if there is a specific police unit assigned to handle them.

The Crime Against Property is in charge of handling cases involving robbery, whereas the Crime Against Person office handles cases involving shootings or stabbings.

The TRS and Homicide sections were abolished in the past years and each police station has been given the responsibility of handling robbery and murder cases that fall within their jurisdiction.

But CCPO Chief Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog observed that some police stations are overworked and because of this, there are cases that they could not follow up.

Dalogdog said he wants to revive the two units that will focus only on issues related to their respective areas of expertise.

“This is just a unit at the dispose of our City Director who will immediately conduct or provide active support sa atong mga istasyon when there are cases like crimes against persons and property, so under ni siya kay City Director kay maoy nakita nga there were incidents that could have been solved faster kung naa gyuy nakatutok ani,” Rafter said.

According to Rafter, the most common cases recorded in Cebu City are shooting and robbery.

Rafter explained that the police stations will continue to respond to shooting and robbery incidents.

The personnel assigned to the two new police units have already received training and completed an investigation course. (AYB, TPT)