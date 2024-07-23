CCPO reactivates unit to fight illegal drugs

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has reactivated a unit that will be assigned to barangays where there are rampant illegal drug activities.

Ten police officers from the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) will make up the unit, which will be known as Revitalized Police sa Barangay or R-PSB.

According to PNP data, 20 out of the 80 barangays in Cebu City have been seriously affected by illegal drugs.

According to CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, that since there hasn't been an insurgency issue in the city, they want the CMFC staff to combat illegal drugs in barangays in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) and the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council, and as part of the Buhay Ingatan, Drogay Ayawan, or BIDA program of the Department of Interior and Local Government.

“Gi-empower nato atong community, katawhan, nga mag actively participate sa kining gihimo drug clearing activity,” Dalogdog said.

(We empowered the community, the people, to actively participate in the drug clearing activity).

Dalogdog said the R-PSB police will visit the houses of drug personalities to encourage them to participate in a four-month community-based drug rehabilitation program. (AYB, TPT)