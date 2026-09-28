CCPO readies for transport strike

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will deploy personnel along major roads and other strategic areas during the Metro Cebu transport strike Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, amid continued increases in fuel prices.

Greg Perez, president of the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) Cebu, said the group would stop operations from 7 a.m. until the afternoon.

Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, said police will provide security for commuters and prevent crimes, not block protesters.

Strike programs will be held at four choke points: LandBank on P. del Rosario St., Andoks in Mabolo, Petron Gas Station in Cabancalan and Pacific Mall in Mandaue City. Another program will be held on Colon St. at 11 a.m.

“We will respect constitutional freedoms to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, naa mi mobantay para ma-ensure nga they can express their rights, so they can exercise their rights under the Constitution,” Pelare said.

He urged protesters to conduct their activities peacefully and avoid violating the rights of others.

Police also want workers who are not joining the strike to continue traveling and return safely home. The CCPO is monitoring ports, terminals and other areas where large crowds are expected to gather.

Police said they have not monitored any information indicating that anyone is planning to disrupt the strike.

LTFRB clarifies fare guide

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has instructed its regional offices to help public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers secure fare guides for the nationwide implementation of the approved fare increase.

Acting LTFRB Chairman Greg Pua Jr. said Monday, Sept. 28, that some drivers were hesitant to charge the higher fares because they did not have a fare matrix.

“We have been monitoring the implementation of the fare increase as part of the instruction of (Department of Transportation) Secretary (Giovanni) Banoy (Lopez) and in doing so, we came across with reports that some drivers are afraid of charging their passengers additional fare because of the absence of the fare matrix,” Pua said.

He clarified that a fare matrix is not required for now and that a downloadable fare guide is sufficient.

“Gusto po nating ipabatid sa ating mga kasamahang operator at driver na hindi po kailangan sa ngayon ang fare matrix upang maipatupad ang fare increase. Ang kailangan lang po ay fare guide na mabilis naman pong puwede i-download mula sa website ng inyong LTFRB,” he said.

(We want to inform our fellow operators and drivers that a fare matrix is not needed at this time to implement the fare increase. All that is needed is a fare guide, which can be quickly downloaded from the LTFRB website.)

The LTFRB memorandum dated Sept. 25 allows operators to download and print temporary fare guides reflecting the new rates. These guides will be valid until Dec. 31.

The official fare matrix will be issued beginning January 2027 upon payment of the applicable fare increase fee during unit confirmation.

The LTFRB said the new fares took effect Sept. 28. Traditional jeepney fares rose by P1 to P14 for the first four kilometers, with P2 for every succeeding kilometer. Modern jeepney fares increased by P2 to P17, with P2.40 for every succeeding kilometer.

Ordinary city bus fares rose from P13 to P15 for the first five kilometers, while air-conditioned bus fares increased from P15 to P18.

Fare adjustment petitions for regular, premium silver and premium gold taxi services remain pending, while UV Express services already have a provisional fare increase.

Acting Transportation Secretary Lopez has ordered PUVs to continue giving the mandatory 20 percent fare discount to students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. / AYB / PNA