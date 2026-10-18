CCPO readies security plans for Kalag-kalag

CEBU City police are finalizing security plans for the crowds expected at cemeteries on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, Nov. 1 and 2, 2026. The two occasions are also known as Kalag-kalag in Cebuano-speaking areas.

Col. Ricky Sumalde, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), called an inter-agency coordinating meeting at his office. Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, deputy city director for operations, presided, with Lt. Col. Miguel Andeza also present.

Thirteen station commanders attended, along with representatives of City Government offices and partner agencies: the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (Probe) Team, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and force multipliers. The group worked on final operational plans and closer coordination, with the CCPO aiming for a peaceful, orderly observance and no crimes recorded.

Police desks

Station commanders and force multipliers will set up Police Assistance Desks and step up patrols inside and around cemeteries. The desks and patrols are meant to give immediate help and keep police visible.

A rerouting scheme and designated parking areas are being finalized by the CCTO, which will also clear narrow roads to prevent traffic disruptions.

Medical teams and ambulances from the CDRRMO will be deployed to strategic locations, along with BFP fire trucks. To keep order around cemeteries, the Probe team will help regulate vendors.

Though the schedule has yet to be finalized, the CCPO will hold a dry run and send-off ceremony. / AYB