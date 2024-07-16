CCPO registers only one theft incident as Palarong Pambansa culminates

AS THE Palarong Pambansa culminates Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) described the event as peaceful and orderly, even though they registered only one theft incident involving an athlete who lost his personal belongings.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration of the CCPO, said that additional police officers were dispatched to the scene immediately after the incident to monitor those entering and leaving the building.

The Palaro athlete reportedly left his backpack in the area of the arena where he took part in the sporting event.

His luggage was still there when he returned, but its contents had already disappeared.

Tight security is being implemented at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) for the closing program.

Up to 250 police personnel and force multipliers have been deployed there to secure the area. (AYB, TPT)