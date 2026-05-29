CCPO revamps 3 police stations; key officials reassigned

THE Cebu City Police Office has carried out a minor revamp involving three major police stations as part of the reassignment of police officials who are now eligible for promotion.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon has been relieved as chief of Mabolo Police Station and was replaced by Police Major Thom Ed Taghoy, the former chief of Carbon Police Station, who will serve as officer-in-charge.

Gingoyon has been reassigned to the CCPO headquarters and is expected to be placed in a unit for career enhancement purposes.

Meanwhile, Police Captain Venstine Bontilao, the station commander of Guadalupe Police Station, has been appointed as the new chief of Carbon Police Station. He was replaced by his deputy, Police Captain Gabriel Mota.

A turnover of offices ceremony was held at the conference room of the Cebu City Police Office, led by CCPO Director Police Colonel George Ylanan.

Ylanan said Gingoyon’s relief as Mabolo station chief and transfer to headquarters is part of his progression to a staff position, as he is already due for promotion from Police Major to Police Lieutenant Colonel.

He praised Gingoyon’s performance during his one-year leadership of Mabolo Police Station, noting several accomplishments.

“Ang uban dugay na sa ilang position, so kinahanglan na nga ituyok and some has to go up. Si Major Gingoyon has to occupy a staff position here in Cebu City Police Office in order for him to be promoted to Lieutenant Colonel,” Ylanan said.

(Some have been in their positions for a long time, so there is a need for rotation, and some have to move up. Major Gingoyon has to occupy a staff position here in the Cebu City Police Office in order for him to be promoted to Lieutenant Colonel.)

Ylanan also thanked the three station commanders for their commendable service in their previous assignments and expressed confidence in their continued success in their new roles.

He reminded the officials to uphold discipline and professionalism in the performance of their duties as law enforcers. (AYB)