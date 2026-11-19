The police said they want to obtain the full video to establish the complete context of the incident, determine the actual actions of the police officer involved, and clarify other circumstances surrounding the incident.

The CCPO clarified that under the 2021 Revised Philippine National Police (PNP) Operational Procedures, members of the Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) contingent are prohibited from carrying firearms.

According to the police, CDM personnel are unarmed and equipped only with shields, without batons, in accordance with Batas Pambansa 880, or the Public Assembly Act of 1985.

The CCPO acknowledged that some police personnel were carrying firearms but explained that they belonged to a separate security team positioned approximately 100 meters away from the protesters.

According to the CCPO, the team's mandate is to provide an immediate response as tactical support if the CDM contingent faces or is threatened with danger or physical attacks from protesters.

The police said this is a legal arrangement authorized under the Revised PNP Operational Procedures and BP 880.

Cebu City police officials assured the public that they would not tolerate any police officer found to have violated PNP policies and procedures.

Meanwhile, the CCPO said it would proceed with filing charges against individuals allegedly responsible for causing trouble during the protest, burning an effigy on the road, and attacking police officers.

The CCPO reiterated that it recognizes and protects the public's fundamental rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

It said this commitment was demonstrated when police implemented maximum tolerance and managed the entire protest despite the organizers' failure to present a permit.

However, the CCPO stressed that these rights should not be abused and that their exercise must not violate the law or infringe on the rights of others.

The police assured the public that they would continue enforcing the law to maintain order, peace and public safety. (AYB)