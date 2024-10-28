CCPO starts deploying cops to cemeteries

AROUND 1,000 police officers and force multipliers have been deployed to Cebu City cemeteries since Monday, October 28, 2024, in preparation for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, on November 1 and 2, respectively.

The number includes over 400 members of the Cebu City Police Office, 300 members of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), Maritime Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Road Management Authority (RMA), the Bureau of Fire Protection, and barangay tanods.

CCPO Chief Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete said that security measures are currently focused on 23 cemeteries and three major locations in the city.

Cañete said that on November 1 and 2, they will increase the number of security personnel in cemeteries to 2,400.

As usual, sharp weapons, alcoholic beverages, and sound systems are not allowed inside the cemetery.

The police will also enforce Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia's upcoming executive order that limits cemetery visits until 10 p.m.

“As recommended by the command body, the City Mayor will issue an executive order limiting visitation hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” said Cañete.

The CCDRRMO, led by Harold Alcontin, has assured that all the city’s resources, such as ambulances and fire trucks, will be positioned outside the cemeteries.

Due to the oncoming tropical storm Leon, Alcontin advised the public to stay at home rather than visiting cemeteries, and to avoid lighting candles indoors to decrease the risk of fire. (AYB)