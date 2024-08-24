CCPO to deploy over 1K personnel

OVER 1,000 police personnel will be deployed during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, CCPO Deputy City Director for Operations, said in an interview on Saturday, Aug. 24, that they will be implementing heightened surveillance and checkpoints to maintain order and safety during the entire event.

There will be road closures and traffic rerouting in key areas around the venue, she added.

Macatangay also told the public, who are planning to attend the festival, to stay vigilant, follow all security guidelines, and cooperate with authorities.

She urged the spectators to keep their personal belongings secure and to stay within designated areas to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, in support of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) will be providing free cold potable water at the festival.

MCWD has established four water stations for this event.

They will be positioning three stations along the parade route, Osmeña Blvd in front of the Avon building, Fuente Osmeña Circle by the BDO building, and Osmeña Blvd by the DOH office.

They also have an additional station that will be located inside the CCSC.

MCWD marked each water station with signage for easy access by participants and spectators. / JBB