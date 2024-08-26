CCPO to file criminal raps vs. cop for ‘hitting’ Pasigarbo participants

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is set to file a criminal case against a police officer accused of hitting nine Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 participants, including four minors, in Cebu City on Saturday night, Aug. 24, 2024.

The police officer, who holds the rank of corporal, is now under investigation at the Guadalupe Police Station following a report from the Compostela town contingent.

He was assigned to Compostela and involved in the security augmentation for the 2024 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

Reports circulated on social media that the choreographer for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo contingent from Compostela sought assistance from the Guadalupe Police Station last Saturday evening. The choreographer reported that their dancers, who were stationed at Guadalupe Elementary School, had been mistreated.

According to reports, the children had been practicing and decided to rest upon arriving at their billeting area at the Guadalupe Elementary School. Some of them took a bath while others ate because they were hungry.

Meanwhile, those who were exhausted went straight to sleep. However, there was a sudden company call for orientation and instructions, causing some dancers to be late because they were bathing, while the props men were still eating.

When the dancers arrived late, they were allegedly suddenly beaten by the police with wooden sticks, despite providing explanations.

The beating incident caused the dancers — especially the children — and those who witnessed it to cry.

Difficult to control

Maj. Miles Damoslog, chief of the Guadalupe Police Station, said the involved police personnel found it challenging to gather the dancers and others.

The police personnel involved described the dancers as “stubborn,” which led organizers “to seek his assistance.”

“Supposedly hindi naman talaga trabaho ng pulis yun dahil sa security lang sila pero dahil assigned din sila sa Compostela kaya pinagbigyan na lang na tumulong tawagin yung mga contingents dun na napalo at nasaktan ng pulis yung mga ibang contingents. Accordingly, sabi ng suspect mahirap daw talaga sila pasunurin kaya nya nagawa yun,” according to Damoslog.

(Supposedly, it was not really the police’s job to handle that situation since they were only assigned for security. However, because they were also assigned to Compostela, they agreed to help by calling the contingents, and there the beating happened. According to the suspect, it was very difficult to control them, which was why he acted in that manner.)

Lt. Col. Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration at the CCPO, said the case is ready to be filed in court, but they are still waiting for the complainants.

“Although our police officer is already in custody, we are still waiting for them (the victims) because we have given them some time. At that time, they were very busy preparing for the major Pasigarbo event. We are just waiting for them,” said Rafter in Cebuano.

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 7, through Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesman for Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, PRO 7 director, said they will also conduct an investigation into the incident and check if an administrative case could also be filed against the police officer.

However, he said, they will listen to the police officer’s explanation on why the mistreatment of the dancers occurred. / AYB, DVG