CCPO to further strengthen beat patrol

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has vowed to intensity further police visibility following Philippine National Police Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil’s order for all their units to deploy more cops to deter crimes perpetrated by motorcycle-riding men.

Marbil told all police offices nationwide to include in the deployment personnel of the Holding Admin Unit so they can also help in the agency’s anti-criminality campaign.

In Cebu City, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration of CCPO, said they will strengthen the deployment of their personnel, stressing that it has been effective in keeping peace and order in the city.

She said Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, CCPO chief, has in fact tapped personnel of the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) for beat patrol.

Rafter said that the CMFC personnel were the ones deployed as urban beat patrollers as Cebu City has no insurgency problem.

"Sa instruction sa atong city director, gi deploy na gyud na nato na kay wala man kayo tay problema diri sa when it comes to insurgency, so atong gibalhin sa urban patrollers. Mao na naa tay urban patrollers nga atung gitawag nga Central Beat Patroller," Rafter said.

(As ordered by our city director, we have deployed the CMFC members as insurgency is not really a problem in Cebu City, so we transferred the responsibility to the urban patrollers, who are also called Central Beat Patrollers.)

The beat patrol was divided into three sectors: North, South and Central Beat Patrol.

Rafter said that aside from the CMFC members, police personnel who were assigned as admin officers also render at least two hours of duty as beat patrol.

This strategy, added Rafter, has contributed to the decrease in the number of street crimes in Cebu City. (AYB/LMY)