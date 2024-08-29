CCPO to impose strict security as ‘ber’ months draw near

AS THE "ber" months draw near, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is getting ready to impose strict security measures in order to deter criminal activity.

Since many people have large sums of money from company bonuses, the police anticipate an uptick in crimes throughout the holiday season.

CCPO Chief Colonel Antonietto Cañete issued an order to implement tight security measures, such as increased police visibility in the streets.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for administration of the CCPO, the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) personnel from each police station will conduct street patrols.

The CCPO also met with the security personnel of the different establishments in the city to assess the type of security that they implemented in their respective areas.

"Tumong ug tuyo niani aron mahatagan nato sila og rekomendasyon in order to secure their respective establishment," according to Rafter.

(The aim and purpose of this is to give them recommendations in order to secure there respective establishments).

The CCPO entrusted the task to station commanders in assigning police officers in the streets. (AYB, TPT)