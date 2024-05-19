CCPO to strengthen security for Palarong Pambansa 2024

With the Palarong Pambansa 2024 approaching in July, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is gearing up to ensure heightened security for the national sports event.

The CCPO plans to request additional personnel to safeguard participants, venues, and the overall event environment during the Palaro.

The Palarong Pambansa 2024 is scheduled to take place from July 6 to 17, 2024.

CCPO Director Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog announced that the exact number of additional officers needed will be determined based on the final count of attendees.

"Depende lang na (sa pila ang participants). Naa pa ma’y pre-coordination meeting nga pagahimoon," Dalogdog said during the CCPO’s ‘Isumbong Mo Kay CD, Bantay Mo’ on May 16, 2024.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and the Palaro’s organizing committee are set to convene with the local police to refine and improve security measures.

Dalogdog assured that the majority of the additional police personnel will be deployed at billeting areas to ensure the safety of athletes and delegates.

This proactive measure follows the successful security management during the Central Visayas Regional Athletics Association (CVRAA) meet, which saw over 12,866 participants and reported no major crimes.

Dalogdog expects an even larger turnout for the Palaro and aims to replicate the effective security strategies used during CVRAA.

In addition to securing the billeting areas, the CCPO will also deploy personnel to sports venues and other strategic locations.

Dalogdog emphasized the importance of not being complacent despite the absence of reports indicating potential threats from criminal groups.

He called on the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The CCPO’s comprehensive security plan includes collaboration with school officials, coaches, parents, and guardians to ensure athletes are always accompanied and protected.

Dalogdog highlighted the importance of community cooperation, saying, "So, maningkamot ta nga mahimong hapsay ug malinawon (ang Palaro). Ang importante magtinabangay ta, dili ra ang atong kapulisan, mag-cooperate sad ang atong komunidad ug atong partner agencies sa gobyerno."

Cebu City first hosted the Palarong Pambansa in 1954, and hosted for the second time in 1994, and for the third time in 2024 for the 64th edition of the sporting event. (AML)