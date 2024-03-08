CCPO urges public to report thieves who go viral on CCTV

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is requesting the public to report to the police or to their respective barangay if they saw the individuals captured on surveillance cameras breaking into the residence and taking any items they might find.

In a social media post by Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, which later went viral, two persons could be seen on CCTV camera entering a home in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and took the four mobile phones inside.

A lone robber also broke into the Upper Don Bosco home in another video that went viral and was shared on Barangay Apas' social media page.

It was unclear what exactly he stole, but the barangay officials asked the people in the area to contact them or the police if they spotted the man.

The man who was seen on CCTV in barangay Apas is reportedly a local, and Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, announced that they have already recognized him.

Rafter expressed optimism that the culprit would be apprehended soon after receiving calls from the people of Guadalupe recognizing the individual in the video.

"Naa nay nag inform nga mao na ang name sa mga suspetsado pero ato usa na ipa verify," Rafter said.

(There were informants who provided the names of the suspects, but we still need to confirm this). (AYB, TPT)