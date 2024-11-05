CCPO warns PUV carolers as Christmas approaches

AS CHRISTMAS approaches, carolers have returned to Cebu City streets once again.

Some people sing carols inside public utility vehicles (PUVs), which is quite unsafe.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, the deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), each police station has been directed to monitor carolers in their respective jurisdiction to prevent them from boarding PUVs.

"Ang pag badlong ani nila dili pa timbaya sa Christmas Season pero ato lang ipahigayon sa sakto nga lugar nga dili sad ta ma expose to any danger," Macatangay said.

(This is not intended to discourage them, but rather to urge them to do it in a safe place where they will not be exposed to any danger).

The CCPO also urged the parents to advise their children not to conduct caroling in the streets.

Macatangay noted that the police have noticed an increase in the number of beggars on the streets, majority of whom are minors.

As a result, the CCPO's Women and Children Protection Desk will work with the City Social Welfare and Services and the Anti-Mendicancy Board to rescue these individuals. (AYB)