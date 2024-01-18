CCPO warns Sto. Niño devotees vs swindlers

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) warned the public against swindlers, especially the Sto. Niño devotees, following reports that somebody had gone to the barangay hall to ask help after being victimized by the "budol-budol" gang near the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

The "budol-budol" gang specializes in using deception to commit crimes.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the CCPO's deputy city director for operations, said that they have already identified the culprit who they think is in charge of defrauding individuals.

The police wanted to apprehend the offender as soon as possible to prevent him from harming other people.

The CCPO urged the public to exercise caution and resist the urge to accept someone's promise.

Instead of entertaining the person who approaches them, begs for assistance, and displays large sums of money, they should approach the police stationed nearby and have them arrested, according to the CCPO.

Because the alleged swindlers spoke Cebuano, Rafter assumed they were from Cebu.

In order to avoid becoming a target for thieves, the CCPO reaffirmed its advice to the public not to carry valuables like jewelry, pricey cellphones, or large amounts of cash while they observe Sinulog festivities or stroll around the city. (With TPT)