CCP’s 'Ganito Na Kami Noon, Paano Na Ngayon?' returns

THE much-anticipated Cultural Center of the Philippines' (CCP) Out-of-The-Box series returned on Friday, July 5, 2024, with the opening of the production "Ganito Na Kami Noon, Paano Na Ngayon?"

The devised production weaves together the works of three National Artists celebrating their centennials this year: Alejandro Roces’ "We the Filipinos Are Mild Drinkers," F. Sionil Jose’s "Po-on," and Eddie Romero’s "Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon?"

Written by Jose Victor Torres and directed by Dennis Marasigan, it follows the story of an old farmer, Kulas, who is detained on suspicion of leading the Hukbalahap Rebellion.

Running from July 5 to 7, the production will take place at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater) in the CCP Complex, Malate, Manila.

"Ganito Na Kami Noon, Paano Na Ngayon?" features the Tanghalang Pilipino Actor’s Company, CCP’s resident drama company, including Arjhay Babon, Toni Go-Yadao, Mark Lorenz, Sarah Monay, Lhorvie Nuevo-Tadioan, Jonathan Tadioan, and Marco Viaña, promising a compelling theatrical experience that reflects the rich cultural heritage and artistic excellence of the Philippines. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban Intern)