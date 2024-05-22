CCSC facelift delay due to another contractor’s work

EXCAVATION works by another contractor at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) have contributed to the delays in the installation of the rubber in the oval track, 44 days before the Palarong Pambansa.

Shaun Doherty, representative of SBD Builders, the contractor for the renovation of the 400-meter rubberized track oval, said debris from the excavation works of the contractor for the LED wall and lights is affecting their work. The LED wall will be used to mount the live feeds from the different sports venues during the 12-day Palarong Pambansa.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia earlier called on the contractor of the track oval renovation to explain the delays of the project. It was learned that the rubber laying will be completed in 30 days and the curing of the rubber will be done in seven days.

However, Doherty in an interview with SunStar said that the rubber-laying will be completed by the second week of June and curing will be done after seven days.

SBD Builders received its Notice of Award on Oct. 30, 2023, but the Notice to Proceed was only given to them in Jan. 16, 2024. The contract awarded to SBD costs P52 million for the rehabilitation of the rubberized oval track.

SBD Builders outbid two other bidders from Spurway Enterprises and Firmbuilders Inc., despite posting the highest bid offer.

Both Spurway Enterprises and Firmbuilders Inc. were both disqualified due to their ineligibility on their Philippine Contractor Accreditation Board (PCAB) license. It left the SBD Builders as the qualified bidder for the project.

On May 18, 2023, the City Hall temporarily closed the CCSC, to pave the way for the renovation of the nearly three-decade-old facility located at the back of the Abellana National School along Osmeña Blvd. CCSC is the main sports venue for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa, which was last renovated in 2011.

On May 15, the Cebu City Council ordered the SBD Builders to explain the delays of CCSC’s rubberized track oval but also other project and contracts it had with the City Government and why it should not be blacklisted.

During the regular session on May 15, City Councilor Noel Wenceslao delivered a privilege speech about the unfinished work on a bridge in Sitio Candarong in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City.

Wenceslao said the P24 million project in Pulangbato was supposed to be completed within 240 calendar days from Sept. 15, 2023.

It sparked a discussion when Councilor Jerry Guardo told the council that SBD Builders is the same contractor who is currently undertaking the rubberized oval track in CCSC.

Guardo said, like their project in Pulangbato, the completion of the oval track is also delayed.

Councilor Joy Augustus Young asked Guardo if the contractor is from Manila, to which Guardo answered that SBD Builders was a local contractor.

Upon hearing Guardo’s response, Young said that might be a problem.

“Mura’g magproblema mo aning rubberized track oval. I leave an advice to (Commissioner) John Pages already kwaon ninyo tu’ng supplier sa Manila gyud,” said Young.

This prompted Councilor James Anthony Cuenco to ask the Department of Engineering and Public Works to submit an inventory on all ongoing projects that the city has awarded to SBD Builders.

Councilor Rey Gealon also asked SBD Builders officials to submit a justification or a position paper within three days explaining why they should not be blacklisted on the projects of the Cebu City Government.

An executive session will be held on Wednesday morning, May 22, to further discuss the matter.

A quick look at the SBD Builders accreditation on the PCAB website shows that it has a Small B qualification for government projects under the Park, Playground and Recretional Work category of the Kinds of Project and Respective Size Ranges. / AML