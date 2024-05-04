CCSC facility fees expected to rise post Cviraa, Palaro 2024 reopening

AFTER being temporarily closed for a year, the newly renovated pool facility at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will reopen to the public following the staging of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa).

However, users may need to be prepared for a possible minimal increase in the entrance fee, according to an official from the sports commission.

Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages said they will open the newly unveiled improved pool at the CCSC for public use after the Cviraa sporting event scheduled on May 4-9, 2024.

“For next week, this will be exclusively used by our athletes for the Cviraa, but after that, we will open this to the public,” Pages told reporters during the opening of the pool on Thursday, May 2.

In a follow-up interview over Facebook messenger on Saturday, May 4, Pages said they have yet to discuss the specific amount of the increase with the CCSC management, although it is expected to be minimal.

Before it was closed for renovation, the regular morning swimming pool rate was P50, with students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) enjoying a discounted rate of P30. For evening use, regular users were charged P60, while students, senior citizens and PWDs paid a discounted rate of P40.

Pages said the increase in the rates is necessary considering the amount spent on renovation.

Track oval

Aside from the pool, rates for other facilities, including the soon-to-reopen track oval, may also be adjusted.

“There might be some increases... I think we will see some increases, aside from the investments made, we are also thinking about the operating expenses for the better systems,” Pages said.

Pages said civil works at the CCSC are expected to be completed by June, a month before the Palaro, which is scheduled on July 6-17.

He said that following the unveiling of the renovated track oval in June, access will initially be limited to competing athletes, with public use permitted after the national sporting event.

The track oval offers access at P20 for regular users and P15 for students, senior citizens and PWDs before 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., rates increase to P25 for regular users and P20 for students, senior citizens and PWDs.

Aerobics and Zumba are available for P15 each session. Badminton court rental costs P200 per hour, while table tennis and volleyball court rental are priced at P170 per hour each.

Parking fees are set at P30 for cars and other vehicles, and P20 for motorcycles.

Improved pool

Pages emphasized that they renovated the pool area using P25 million in donations from the private sector. They added that no government funds were utilized for the improvement and beautification.

He said the competition pool still features the Olympic-size 50 by 25 meters, maintaining its original size after the renovation. The pool reaches a depth of four to six feet due to elevation.

The facility also includes a 25-meter warm-up and cool-down pool, previously used as the kiddie pool, to meet the standards for hosting national events like Palaro in July.During the blessing ceremony last Thursday, the Cebu City Niños swimming team tested the pool by taking a dip.

Pages said the pool area has a new filtration system as well as improved showers and bathrooms, and they also put up international standard starting blocks.

As for the total funds allotted for the renovation of the entire CCSC, it was not specifically disclosed. However, Pages said the budget came from “many sources.”

He added that the Cebu City Government, including the Local School Board, and Department of Education collaborated to fund the Cviraa and Palarong Pambansa events.

Cviraa opening

Meanwhile, Pages also said that they have rescheduled all late afternoon games on the opening day on Saturday, to make sure all participants can join the opening ceremony at the South Road Properties.

It was earlier announced that some athletes competing in gymnastics and athletics would not be around during the opening since it would coincide with some of the scheduled games.

He told SunStar Cebu that they started as early as 5:30 a.m., and were able to hold competitions in five sports, including athletics, gymnastics, baseball and softball, as well as bocce for the para-games.

The Cviraa working committee said in earlier reports that no outdoor events will be held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., to ensure the safety of the participants from the scorching heat. / KJF