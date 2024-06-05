CCSC oval rehab to be done June 21, says Garcia

THE ongoing rehabilitation of the rubberized track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will be completed on June 21, said Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Garcia said in a press conference on Wednesday that the contractor promised him that in about 15 days or on June 21, works on the rubberized track oval will be done.

Rehabilitation has been done as the City prepares for the Palarong Pambansa in July 2024.

Garcia said the contractor was early of about nine days, stressing that he set an ultimatum of June 30.

The rehabilitation of the oval was marred with delays and controversies as the CCSC has remained closed to the public since May 2023. Garcia inspected the works at the CCSC on May 20 and then ordered the review of all Palaro-related procurement.

He said that the contractor will start Wednesday afternoon the installation of the rubberized track on top of the recently poured rubber dusk. The works will take four days and it will be followed by the curing, which will take around seven days.

After the curing, the line track will be painted into the surface of the rubberized track and it will be dried for another three days or more, Garcia said.

"By June 20, they will be done. That s for the oval ha," Garcia said. (EHP)