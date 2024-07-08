CCSC oval repairs underway due to minor defects

REPAIRS are ongoing for the newly rehabilitated rubberized track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) following reports of minor damages just days before the Palarong Pambansa 2024, as announced by Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Monday, July 8, 2024.

"That is the promise of the contractor that he will finish it by today (July 8, 2024) kay ugma opening na baya sa atung opening ceremonies (and) our President and Vice-President will be here," Garcia said in a press conference on Monday.

Garcia said the repairs, focusing on lanes one to six of the CCSC, are manageable as the damages are minor.

"There is no longer a Plan B; we must proceed with what we have," Garcia said.

However, he ordered the contractor to conduct another round of refurbishments on the rubberized track oval after the Palaro, as the Cebu City Government has not yet processed the payment and can still hold the contractor accountable.

Garcia attributed the damages to ongoing preparations inside the CCSC, including the setup of the main stage.

Garcia said that the use of materials like scaffolding and vehicles moving across the rubberized track oval likely resulted in unavoidable minor damages.

According to Garcia, the contractor advised that to protect the newly rehabilitated rubberized track oval, vehicles and materials that could cause damage should have been restricted at the time. (EHP)