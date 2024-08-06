CCSC renovations

The second round of rehabilitation of Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) has to be made since it was not done before the hosting of Palarong Pambansa 2024, said a local legislator.

However, Councilor Mary Ann De los Santos, who reportedly asked the council on who will take responsibility for the CCSC track oval fiasco that led to the nullification of 11 of 13 record-breaking athletic performances, said on Monday, Aug. 5, that rehabilitation presupposes that the facility is in bad shape.

“Isn’t it that it was just finished and in fact was used for the recently concluded Palaro?” asked De los Santos.

“If indeed repairs are really needed for the facility to be serviceable as intended, then isn’t it that it is still within the warranty period? Why the need for a bidding then?” added De los Santos.

Meanwhile, Councilor Jerry Guardo, who chairs the Committee on Infrastructure, clarified in a phone interview on Monday that the second set of CCSC renovation is separate from the oval track project.

Guardo said that the renovations were not done due to the time constraint before the Palaro hosting.

“That’s a separate project, dili naman to maapas for Palaro hosting. Naa nay budget naka allocate pud ana,” said Guardo.

In a document uploaded to the official website of Cebu City Government, it said that a complete set of bidding documents may be acquired by interested bidders from June 27 to July 17, 2024.

Moreover, Guardo said that the task of the SBD Builders, the contractor of the oval track renovation, was to remove the old rubber, scarify the former asphalt, asphalt overlay, and then installation of the new rubber.

In previous SunStar reports, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia tasked the contractor to do minor repairs of the oval track before the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, then major repairs will be done when the festival concludes.

SunStar Cebu tried to get explanations from CCSC manager Jovito Taborada, but he refused to give any comments regarding the matter.