CCSC to host Sinulog youth event

FIFTEEN local government units (LGUs) in Cebu Province are interested in joining the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, which will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

These are the cities of Talisay, Toledo, Lapu-Lapu, Carcar and Mandaue, and the towns of Carmen, Tuburan, Moalboal, Consolacion, Madridejos, Argao, Tudela, Barili and Samboan.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia will be dancing with the Municipality of Minglanilla, champion of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023. Minglanilla will be joining as a guest performer.

During the meeting with municipal mayors on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, the governor said they are pushing for the event to be held on Jan. 19, 2024 instead of the date set by the Sinulog Foundation Inc., which is on Jan. 13, to give contingents more time to practice.

Garcia also said the Capitol will provide a financial subsidy of P2 million to each mainland LGU that will be joining the competition. The island LGUs of Camotes and Bantayan will receive a cash subsidy of P2.5 million each, she added.

Garcia also disclosed the prizes for the competition: P3 million for first prize, P2 million for second prize, P1 million for third prize and a consolation prize of P500,000.