CCSC to reopen in April

REGULAR users and joggers of the rubberized track oval and swimming pool at Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will be able to use the facility again in three months, starting April 2024.

This was the latest update provided by Cebu City Sports Commissioner John Pages on the ongoing renovation and improvement works at CCSC.

In a chat message on Sunday, Jan. 28, Pages also said they are eyeing to hold the athletics and swimming competition of the 2024 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet at the newly renovated CCSC.

CVIRAA is slated in May this year, just two months ahead of the Palarong Pambansa scheduled in July.

The City Government ordered the temporary closure of the CCSC on May 18, 2023 to pave the way for the renovation of the nearly three-decade-old facility located at the back of the Abellana National School along Osmeña Blvd.

Pages, however, said the athletic and swimming competitions for the 31st Cebu City Olympics, from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, will be held in Naga City, southern Cebu for the first time, pending completion of the ongoing renovations at the CCSC.

The Cebu City Olympics serves as Cebu City’s division meet, where athletes vie to secure a spot on the city’s team in CVIRAA. Participation in the preliminary competitions is mandatory for athletes aspiring to participate in the Palarong Pambansa.

Pages said the renovation work on the track oval is “in full swing.” He said there was only a brief pause on the work being done on the track oval for the past weeks because of Sinulog-related activities.

For the swimming pool, Pages said a new filtration system will soon be installed in the Olympic-size 50-meter pool.

He also said the new 25-meter warm-up pool is now complete.

Pages said new tiles were also installed in the hallway.

The restrooms in the sports facility and the bathrooms near the swimming pool area are also currently being rehabilitated.

The work being done in CCSC was supposed to be completed last December.

CCSC is the main sports venue for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa in July, in which Cebu City is the host local government unit.