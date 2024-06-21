CCSC track oval rehab near completion despite delays

DESPITE facing delays, the rehabilitation of the 400-meter rubberized track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), the main venue for the Palarong Pambansa 2024, is no longer a cause for worry.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in a phone interview on Friday, June 21, 2024, said the completion of the track oval’s rehabilitation is no longer a concern, as it is clear that the project is nearing completion.

He said the oval track contractor, SBD Builders, is already finishing the white lining, the final stage of the rehabilitation process, for the track oval.

“I think mahuman na na by tomorrow (I think it will be finished by Saturday, June 22). Di pa ko sure ha, akoa pa tong bisitahon (I’m not sure yet. I still need to visit it),” he told SunStar Cebu.

Meanwhile, John Pages, Cebu City Sports Commissioner, in a separate interview on Friday, said they expect the oval track to be completed by Tuesday, June 25.

He said it should be prepared for the blessing and ceremonial pre-opening on Thursday, June 27.

“(I) just spoke to the engineer and (the) target completion date for the lining is Tuesday. They’re giving allowance for the rain,” Pages told SunStar Cebu in a message.

SunStar Cebu earlier reported that the SBD Builders promised on June 5 to complete the rehabilitation by June 21. The rehabilitation of the oval faced delays and controversies, keeping the CCSC closed to the public since May 2023.

SBD Builders received their notice of award to implement the rehabilitation project on October 30, 2023, and the notice to proceed on January 16, 2024. The contractor agreed to finish the civil works within 120 calendar days, by May.

Pages added that some of the delegates for the Palaro will arrive on June 28, and those involved in athletics may begin using the oval track.

Pages also agreed with Garcia’s assessment that the overall readiness is at 95 percent.

“I think it’s more on making sure the details are taken care of and even the external factors like the weather; the rain, that we prepare for. I think that’s the five percent. It’s just making sure that all the details are taken care of,” said Pages.

Other preparations

Meanwhile, Dr. Adolf Aguilar, assistant school’s division superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City, assured that overall preparedness for the Palaro will reach 100 percent three days before the arrival of the delegations.

However, Aguilar noted that a significant challenge in the preparation process is the lack of manpower, as teachers, principals, and non-teaching staff are still on vacation.

Despite this, Aguilar is optimistic that all venues will be ready before the delegations arrive.

He also said principals from different schools are regularly conducting meetings to ensure that the host committee meets all the requirements for the athletes and the delegation.

The Palarong Pambansa, the biggest sporting event in the country, will start on July 6 and end on July 17.

The Cebu City government won the bidding rights to host the multi-sport event, which will be participated by student-athletes from 17 regions nationwide. / JPS