CCSC track oval reopens

REGULAR users of the Cebu City Sports Center’s (CCSC) track oval can once again enjoy the facility starting Tuesday, July 23, 2024, but not for long, as major repairs are scheduled next month.

Additionally, the CCSC management board has proposed an increase in usage fees, according to Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia during a press conference at Cebu City Hall on Monday, July 22.

Garcia said SBD Builders, the contractor that undertook the CCSC track oval repair for the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City, will make minor repairs until the return of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival to the CCSC on August 25.

The acting mayor said he already met with the contractor and the latter agreed to make minor repairs on the oval.

The repair cost will be covered by the contractor.

“No expense from Cebu City, contractor na bahala (the contractor will take care of it),” Garcia said.

Garcia added that they also anticipate stage preparations for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo during this time.

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, or Festival of Festivals organized by the Cebu Provincial Government, was held in Carcar City in 2023. The usual venue of Pasigarbo, the CCSC, has been closed for renovation since May 2023.

It was last July 4 when the Cebu Provincial Government’s public information office Facebook page announced that acting mayor Garcia agreed to let the province use the CCSC for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

The ritual showdown is set to be held on Aug. 25 and awarding ceremonies will be held the following day, Aug. 26.

Repairs

The damage to the oval reportedly resulted from negligence by some Palaro officials during the preparation for the opening and closing ceremonies of the national sporting event, according to the CCSC contractor.

Garcia, however, said he could not yet provide a timeline for the completion of the major repairs.

“So, naay mga areas na langkaton g’yud nila, nya ilang i-replace og bag-o (So, there are areas that they will definitely scrape off and replace with new ones),” Garcia said.

The construction agreement between SBD Builders and the City Government states that any defect arising from or in connection with the development works shall be the sole responsibility of the contractor.

It also stated that within the warranty period, the contractor will respond to and send the appropriate technical personnel to rectify or address defects or issues raised by the City Government.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach John Pages, Cebu City Sports Commissioner, to clarify the length of the warranty period, but he had yet to reply as of press time.

However, Sec. 5 of the contract agreement said the standard responsibilities and warranties of a contractor provided for under the Civil Code of the Philippines or other pertinent laws, rules, and regulations shall be deemed as part of the agreement and binding upon the contractor and the City government.

Article 1715 of the Civil Code states that the standard warranty period is generally one year from the completion of the project.

The document posted on the City government website was silent about the inclusion of the track laning, which the contractor reportedly said is “not part of their job anymore.”

The overall budget for the renovation of the CCSC track oval is P52,150,730.52.

The CCSC was closed to the public on May 18, 2023, to pave the way for the renovation of the nearly three-decade-old facility located at the back of the Abellana National School along Osmeña Blvd.

The track oval was last renovated in 2012 for P40 million.

Rate increase

Garcia said he is waiting for the proposal to increase the prices for using the CCSC facilities.

“So, that’s what I’m waiting for. But I told them, ‘please, if you are going to increase the rates, make sure they are comparable to the rates of other LGUs,” he said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

He added that the proposed rates should not match those of private facilities, as they are already expensive.

“(Just) Comparable to Lapu-Lapu, or Mandaue, or Naga, or Carcar. Make it comparable lang,” said Garcia, to which the management board agreed.

Garcia also said that the management board told him that people are already expecting an increase in rates.

In a previous SunStar report, different rates are charged per facility.

Entrance Fee (Track Oval)

(5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Mondays to Sundays) • AM (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

P15 -student/persons with disability (PWD), senior citizen

P20 -regular rate • PM (1:01 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

P20 -student/PWD/senior citizen)

P25 -regular)

Swimming Pool rates

(6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Mondays to Saturdays)

• AM (6 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

P30/hour -student/PWD/senior citizen

P50/hour -regular

• PM (1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

P40/hour -student/PWD/senior citizen

P60/hour -regular

Parking fee

(5 a.m. to 9 p.m. only; Mondays to Sundays)

Motorcycle:

P20 for the first three hours, the succeeding hour-P10

Cars & Other types of vehicles:

P30 for the first three hours, succeeding hour -P10 / JPS, with reports from Marianne Arias and Arabella Luzon, HNU Interns