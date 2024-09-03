CCSC Track oval repairs delayed

THE repair of the track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) was scheduled to begin immediately after the 2024 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo; however, a week has passed since the event, and no repairs

have started.

The damage on some lanes of the rubberized track has also become more visible, according to some of its users.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said the contractor, SBD Builders, which is tasked to do the repairs, is still out of the country.

“The last time I heard of him was last week,” Garcia said in a phone interview on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Garcia said he is hoping that Shaun Doherty of SBD Builders, the contractor that was awarded the contract and is responsible for the repair of the damages on the oval, will be back within the week.

In previous SunStar reports, Garcia said the CCSC’s rubberized track oval is set to be repaired after the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, a festival organized by the Cebu Provincial Government that took place on Aug. 25-26.

The acting mayor added on Tuesday that by the time the contractor gets back, he will set up a meeting with the CCSC management board.

“So, akong i-set ang schedule this week nga mag-meeting me so that maybe next wee, masugdan na ang repairs. (So, I will set the schedule of our meeting this week so that by next week, the repairs will be started),” he said.

Damage

An athlete who requested anonymity shared in an interview over Facebook Messenger that the condition of the CCSC track oval had deteriorated significantly.

He noted that when he first ran on the track on July 24, the damage was already apparent, but by the time he returned on Aug. 15, it had worsened.

Repairs

Garcia said the repairs will be done by section.

When asked if the City Government had already paid the contractor, Garcia said the payment for the entire repair contract would only be made once he is satisfied with the results, as stipulated in the contract.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Doherty, but the latter has yet to respond as of press time.

The repair though is for free and of no cost to the City. Garcia said the repairs would be considered a “back job,” with no additional costs to the City Government.

Garcia said the CCSC will remain partially open during the renovations while the other sporting facilities will remain unaffected.

The sports center was closed for over a year in May 2023 to pave the way for major repairs and renovation in preparation for the Palarong Pambansa 2024. The CCSC was reopened to the public on July 18 after the national sporting event. / JPS