CCSC worker calls for quality repair of track oval

A FIELD maintenance worker at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) called on the contractor tapped to do repairs on the track oval to do their job well, as he feared it will affect him and other maintenance workers.

Emmanuel Diao, 64, noted on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, the damage incurred by the CCSC track oval even if it is still new.

The CCSC was used during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 held in July this year. It was closed for a year due to preparations for the Palaro, affecting the low-income laborers.

"Pagsira ani, tagutlo ra ko ka adlaw sa usa ka semana makatrabaho. Ug tulo lang ka adlaw, pasmo-pasmo man sad ko," said Diao in an interview on Tuesday.

Neil Divera, a coach from Abellana High School, said that when the CCSC was closed, the contractor did not start the construction immediately.

“Dugay kaayo ni gitrabaho. Wa ko kahibaw unsay reason. Sa akong tan-aw is dinalian, sakto ang sukod sa oval pero ang linya gakuwang. Ambot giunsa nila pagsukod ug giunsa pag linya, sila ray nasayod. Daghan pud kaayo og paksit ang rubber,” he said.

Divera said his athletes are more comfortable with the old rubber track compared to the new one, and he is uncertain with the durability and quality of the new track.

Diao then called on the contractor to work with quality so that no one will be affected.

"Bati ang pagtrabaho nya ang maapektuhan kami kay isira naman sad. Kani gipaablihan lang ni kutob sa Agosto, inig human sa Pasigarbo, sirado na sad," he said.

"Ayoha intawon og maayo ang inyohang trabaho kay daghang maapektuhan apil na mi nga nisalig sa among panginabuhi diri," Diao added.

Diao expressed on Tuesday how happy he was to see that the athletes are back on the track. He said he has been working at the CCSC for seven years now. (Grezel Balbutin/VSU intern and Jessa Magbutay/NWWSU intern)