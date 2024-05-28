CCSC works must be done ‘before end of June 2024’

ALL civil works at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) must be finished before the end of June 2024.

This was the marching order of Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to the contractors handling the ongoing repairs and renovations on the sports complex, particularly the installation of the rubberized track.

Garcia made an ocular inspection on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at the CCSC. He then expressed his gratitude to the contractors for heeding his call to expedite all repairs and renovations before the Palarong Pambansa, which is set to be held in July 2024.

“I am very satisfied and happy kay daku kayo diperensya when I was here last time,” Garcia said.

“Kinahanglan mahuman na ni kay mao baya ni ang venue sa atuang opening (This has to be finished because this is where the opening will be held),” he added.

The CCSC was closed in May 2023, citing renovation and repair works in preparation for the Palarong Pambansa 2024. The 400-meter rubberized track oval remains unfinished, though.

Garcia said the renovation of the oval is already on the second phase, with the installation of the rubber dust or rubberized powder ongoing, following the completion of the first layer, which was the asphalt.

The next and final stage will be the installation of the rubber oval on top of the rubber dust.

He said the contractor promised him that the curing of the rubberized oval would take 30 days and another seven days to cure it before it could be used. (EHP)