CCTO calls for understanding of strict rules

A MINOR parking incident involving a Cebu City councilor has sparked discussions over city parking regulations and enforcement procedures.

The private vehicle of Councilor Winston Pepito, Chairman of the Committee on Transportation and a member of the Traffic Management Council, was clamped during a City Hall session. He was reportedly instructed to park in a designated area.

Pepito described the incident as a misunderstanding of instructions regarding temporary parking areas.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, when the councilor’s vehicle, along with another private vehicle belonging to councilor Harry Eran, was parked in a section reserved for councilors.

However, the area had been partially blocked for religious activities at the nearby Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, prompting city traffic enforcers to clamp the vehicles.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) head Raquel Arce defended the clamping of Pepito’s private vehicle, saying the enforcement was “not a mistake” despite the councilor’s claims.

Arce clarified that the vehicle was parked in an area partially blocked for religious activities and said vehicle passes do not serve as unlimited

parking permits.

“This was not a failure. It was really clamped. I did not intend to talk about what happened yesterday, thinking it had already been resolved, but a certain councilor, who seems to have no other job than to look for issues against the administration of Mayor Nestor Archival, did not let it pass,” she said in a statement on Facebook.

Arce added that stickers or vehicle passes issued by the City only allow entry to City Hall’s restricted parking area and should not be construed as a parking permit.

Arce explained that if a traffic enforcer does not recognize that a vehicle belongs to a councilor, it will be clamped. She said only councilors have special privileges to park in areas designated for emergency vehicles.

She also called for understanding, noting the city’s limited parking space.

“This is not a normal situation. Given the current circumstances, you are really being inconvenienced, which is why I asked you to give way to emergency vehicles. One hundred vehicles simply cannot pass if everyone parks from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” she said.

‘Miscommunication’

“We were told to park there as per Mayor’s instruction, while our regular parking area was in use. The enforcers were informed, but the clamp proceeded. Raquel (Arce) just told us she would explain,” Pepito said.

The City Hall traffic management team reiterated that its personnel were simply enforcing rules, not targeting

councilors personally.

“We have the highest respect for you. I hope that by expressing my frustration, the stubborn councilor does not take it as if I am attacking him. Pit Senyor, Councilor. Let’s make peace, not war,” added Arce.

She stressed that “Vehicle Pass” stickers are meant to regulate access and maintain order, particularly in emergency parking areas, while councilors are encouraged to coordinate with enforcers to avoid similar incidents in the future. / CAV