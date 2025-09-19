CCTO clarifies: No bus stops for outbound trips

THE planned bus stop scheme for provincial buses will only apply to southbound vehicles entering Cebu City and not to those leaving for the province, said the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

CCTO head Raquel Arce said that as of now, two potential bus stops have been identified based on the directive of Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., which was also coordinated with Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

These stops are being considered somewhere at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJR).

She said the City has not approved any new traffic route plan for provincial buses.

For now, authorities are simply enforcing the point-to-point franchise system, meaning buses are only allowed to travel from their place of origin to the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT).

“Buses still cannot stop anywhere along the city’s roads. There will only be designated bus stops, and we are still studying which exact locations can be allowed without hampering traffic,” Arce said.

Arce also emphasized that there are no bus stops designated for vehicles traveling out of the city toward the south, contrary to some circulating assumptions.

According to her, compliance from bus drivers has been generally high since the stricter enforcement began, with fewer than 20 buses apprehended so far.

“Most drivers really follow the mandate,” she said.

The clarification comes after the stricter implementation last week of a long-standing rule under the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) prohibiting provincial buses from picking up or dropping off passengers along Cebu City’s southern corridor.

For years, buses had been stopping in areas like Pardo, Basak, and Mambaling, practices that the City Government said contributed significantly to congestion.

Mayor Archival argued that 60–70 percent of traffic build-up in the southern corridor was due to buses loading and unloading indiscriminately.

Previously, violators were issued citation tickets, but many ignored them.

Under the new enforcement, drivers are now issued Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOPs), which allow the confiscation of their licenses until fines are paid.

The policy is being enforced jointly by the CCTO, the Land Transportation Office (LTO), and the LTFRB as part of Cebu City’s “Discipline Zone,” which stretches from the CSBT to the Bulacao Bridge.

While the City Government has defended the measure as necessary to decongest major roads, bus operators and passengers have complained about the sudden shift.

Commuters said the ban has forced them to spend more on jeepney fares and endure longer travel times, especially students and workers who usually get off near schools and workplaces along N. Bacalso Avenue.

Operators, meanwhile, argued that the enforcement was abrupt and lacked consultation.

Some have called for the installation of official bus stops rather than a blanket ban, saying that not all passengers travel as far as the CSBT.

For now, the CCTO said discussions on the final locations of designated bus stops are ongoing and will still have to be tackled by the Traffic Management Board. (CAV)